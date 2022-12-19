Jordan: Three security officials killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of policeman

Shafaq News/ Three Jordanian police personnel were killed in a raid on hideout of suspected killers of a policeman in the southern city of Maan, a police statement said on Monday.

The police said one of the suspects believed to be a militant was killed. The statement said investigations were ongoing on the incident.

Tensions have mounted in Maan and several cities in southern Jordan in particular after sporadic strikes by truck drivers protesting against high fuel prices.

A senior policeman was killed on Thursday night by gunshots fired by rioters who clashed with security forces who had entered a neighbourhood of the desert city of Maan to quell riots, authorities said.