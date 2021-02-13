Japan Hit by 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Off Fukushima

Shafaq News/ A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit off Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan late Saturday night, leaving at least several injured and causing widespread power outages in the region.

There was no threat of a tsunami from the quake. About 830,000 households were hit by blackouts, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co., also known as Tepco.

The epicenter of the quake was off the coast of Fukushima, about 220 kilometers (135 miles) north of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo. The JMA, which upgraded the quake’s magnitude from an initial 7.1, warned of strong aftershocks over the next week.

The earthquake occurred less than a month before the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that left about 19,000 people dead or missing. The tsunami hit the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, leading to a meltdown at three nuclear units.

No abnormalities were found at the nuclear plants in Fukushima, Tepco said.

Buildings in central Fukushima city did not appear to have suffered any major structural damage, according to television footage.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ordered an immediate assessment of damage, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. Kato didn’t take any questions from reporters.

At least 30 people suffered injuries in Fukushima and neighboring Miyagi prefecture, according to Kyodo News.

Source: Bloomberg