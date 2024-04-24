Jamaica joins 140 countries recognizing Palestine as sovereign state

Shafaq News/ Jamaica has announced its decision to recognize Palestine as a state, joining 141 member states of the United Nations that acknowledge Palestine's sovereignty.

"Jamaica continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the longstanding conflict, guarantee the security of Israel and uphold the dignity and rights of Palestinians," Jamaican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, said in a statement.

"By recognizing the State of Palestine, Jamaica strengthens its advocacy towards a peaceful solution."

Smith attributed Jamaica's decision to the nation's deep-seated concerns about Israel's war on Gaza and the escalating humanitarian crisis. She pointed out that instead of resorting to military actions, the government champions a diplomatic approach for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

According to the minister, this decision echoes Jamaica's "unwavering dedication to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, promoting mutual respect and harmonious coexistence among nations, while fiercely advocating for the right of peoples to self-determination."

Smith also reaffirmed Jamaica's unwavering support for an immediate ceasefire, increased humanitarian aid access for the embattled residents of Gaza, and the freedom of Israeli hostages.

"Jamaica continues to support all efforts for de-escalation and the establishment of lasting peace in the region, imploring all parties to consider the dire consequences of further conflict and commit to diplomatic solutions ensuring the safety and sovereignty of all," Smith noted.

Israel launched its military operation against besieged Gaza on October 7 in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas on the settlement around the strip.

To date, over 34,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, were killed, with more than 77,000 others injured.

People across the world protest against Israel's war on Gaza, showing solidarity with Palestine, condemning the high rate of civilian casualties in Israeli attacks, and calling for an immediate ceasefire.