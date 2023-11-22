Israeli supreme court rejects petition against Hamas hostage deal

Shafaq News/ Israel's Supreme Court dismissed a petition submitted by the Almagor Terror Victims Association on Wednesday, opposing the hostage deal with Hamas. The organization argued that the agreement violates the "right to equality" among hostages.

As reported by the "Times of Israel," the Supreme Court of Justice justified its decision, stating that the government holds the authority to negotiate and finalize such agreements. Justice Alex Stein emphasized that this matter falls within war, peace, and foreign policy considerations, emphasizing the court's limited jurisdiction in political issues.

Almagor, which rejected the deal with Hamas, contended that it undermines the right to equality among hostages, citing a moral responsibility to repatriate prisoners to their homeland.

The court's rejection clears the path for implementing the hostage deal, scheduled for Thursday morning.

The temporary truce agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict that began on October 7, resulting in the killing of over 15,000 Palestinians and more than 33,000 injuries.

The terms of the truce include a four-day cessation of fighting and facilitating the release of 50 hostages, including women and children, in Gaza. In exchange, 150 Palestinians in Israeli prisons will be released. Additionally, the agreement entails entering humanitarian aid, including medical and fuel supplies, into the Gaza Strip.