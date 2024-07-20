Israeli strikes hit Hezbollah ammo depots in Lebanon after rocket attacks

Shafaq News/ On Saturday night, Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah ammunition depots in Adloun, southern Lebanon, causing large explosions, security sources reported.

These strikes responded to Hezbollah's launch of over 120 rockets on northern Israel and the Golan, hours after Israel raided the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

“We believe the Zionist enemy's reckless action marks a dangerous new phase of regional confrontation. We have full confidence in the Yemeni leadership's ability to take the necessary steps to deter this enemy and its allies. We strongly support the Yemeni people in defending their sovereignty and their historic stance alongside Palestine, its people and resistance,” Hezbollah's military media stated in response to the Hodeidah attack.

Hezbollah, is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war.