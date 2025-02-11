Israeli spy devices in South Lebanon - Video

Shafaq News/ Lebanese civilians have uncovered hidden cameras and listening devices in the village of Rab Thalthin, southern Lebanon, According to videos and photos circulated by activists on social media.

The surveillance equipment, including spy cameras and listening devices, is believed to have been placed by the Israeli military before its recent withdrawal from the area.

In recent years, several Israeli espionage devices, in various forms, have been discovered in different regions of Lebanon, particularly in the south. Typically, the Lebanese army neutralizes these devices after they are found by its personnel or, on occasion, by civilians.

For decades, Israel has conducted an ongoing espionage campaign against Lebanon, with periodic revelations of its activities through the discovery of surveillance equipment. Since Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, numerous Israeli spying devices have been uncovered in southern villages and other areas.

In 2011, Lebanon lodged a formal complaint against Israel with the United Nations Security Council, citing its ongoing espionage operations on Lebanese territory.