Israeli settler mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers during Jerusalem attack

Shafaq News / Reports indicate that a civilian, during an attack by Hamas militants on a bus station in Jerusalem, was inadvertently shot by Israeli soldiers.

Israeli media outlets, on Thursday evening, reported from the hospital where he was being treated that the man succumbed to his severe injuries a day before his thirty-eighth birthday, as cited by the German news agency.

Witnessing the assailants firing at people in the bus station, the man spontaneously leaped out of a car and opened fire on them with his own weapon. Soldiers also fired at the attackers but mistakenly believed the man to be one of the assailants and shot at him

A video circulated on social media showing Israeli soldiers firing at an Israeli settler, mistakenly perceived as a Palestinian. In the video, he was raising his hands on a public street before being shot, which received extensive criticism aimed at the Israeli army.

The Israeli Army Radio indicated that an Israeli attorney named Yuval Doron Kaslman, 38 years old, was killed by Israeli army fire in Jerusalem.

Earlier on Thursday morning, two Palestinians had fired at a group of Israelis at a bus station. The attack resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Reports mentioned that the assailants were killed by soldiers and a civilian. The civilian also lost his life in the incident. Later on, the Hamas Movement claimed responsibility for the attack.