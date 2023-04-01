Israeli media: Iranian regime may retaliate against Israel's interests following killing of commander in Syria

Shafaq News/ Israeli media reported on Saturday that the Iranian regime may carry out "retaliatory" operations against Israel's interests in the near future following the killing of the commander in the Revolutionary Guard, Milad Haidari, in an "Israeli attack" on the outskirts of Damascus.

Haidari was a senior officer in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and a member of the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Service, according to the Israeli "Intelli Times" website. He was also reportedly one of the leaders of pro-Iranian forces in Syria and played a role in planning the attack on Israel.

The recent attacks attributed to Israel in Syria targeted shipments of missile guidance chips, and other officers who participated in this operation were killed, according to the Saudi Al-Hadath channel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that, besides Haidari, the night raids on the outskirts of Damascus also killed four others affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards and active in Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed that Israel's attack on Damascus was "an attempt to divert attention from the internal crises in Israel."

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard issued a statement vowing to respond after the killing of Haidari. One of the Revolutionary Guard's Telegram channels published a statement by an Israeli journalist in which he said, "The Revolutionary Guard's announcement of the killing of this officer may mean an attempt to take revenge." Before the publication of this statement, the official Syrian news agency announced a new attack by Israel at dawn on Friday on military sites southwest of Damascus, which caused material damage.

This is not the first time that members and officers of the Revolutionary Guards have been killed during attacks attributed to Israel. However, the Iranian regime usually refuses accurate and quick announcements about the killing of its members in Syria.