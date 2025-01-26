Israeli forces kill two, injure 31 civilians in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that two Lebanese civilians were killed and 31 others injured by Israeli forces as they attempted to return to their villages in southern Lebanon. The ministry warned that the death toll could rise.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military reportedly detained two young men from Hula as they attempted to enter the town.

Israeli forces reportedly fired machine guns and shells at civilians on foot near the villages of Hula, Mais al-Jabal, and other areas in southern Lebanon. Additional injuries were reported among civilians from Kfarkela attempting to enter the town.

In Taybeh, residents removed barbed wire installed by the Lebanese army at the town's entrance and advanced toward the area. Car convoys were also seen heading toward Khiam despite warnings from the Israeli military. Similarly, residents of Marun al-Ras bypassed barriers set up by the Lebanese army, crossing on foot toward their town.

The Israeli army issued radio warnings, prohibiting southern Lebanese residents from returning to their villages. Earthen embankments were erected on roads leading to Wadi al-Hujayr and Wadi al-Sulouqi to block civilian access to southern Lebanese villages.

Furthermore, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on Sunday urging residents of southern Lebanon not to return to about 60 villages until further notice.

The incidents coincide with the expiration of a 60-day deadline outlined in the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Despite the agreement, the Israeli army has yet to withdraw from all southern Lebanese villages.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Lebanese army said, "There have been delays in several phases due to the Israeli enemy’s procrastination in withdrawing, complicating the army's deployment efforts," adding that the army is prepared to complete its deployment "as soon as the Israeli enemy withdraws."

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that Israeli forces would not withdraw from southern Lebanon after the deadline. The statement noted that the gradual withdrawal would proceed in full coordination with the US administration.