Israeli army responds and launches "Operation Iron Swords"

Shafaq News / The Israeli military announced "Operation Iron Swords" on Saturday in response to Hamas firing over two thousand rockets from the Gaza Strip. The army retaliated with airstrikes targeting several Hamas-related locations in Gaza.
According to the military statement, Hamas initiated an attack against Israel, launching approximately 2,200 shells and rockets into Israeli settlements, along with infiltration attempts into certain areas and towns. The military declared mobilization within its ranks, summoning reserve soldiers.
Earlier today, Mohammed Deif, the commander-in-chief of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, announced the commencement of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" to end "Israeli violations." Deif stated that the initial strike targeted enemy sites, airports, and military fortifications, using over 5,000 rockets and shells. He called for unity among Arab and Islamic forces to eradicate the occupation from our holy sites and land.