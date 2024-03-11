Israeli army investigates possible killing of Hamas military leader in Gaza airstrike

Shafaq News / According to the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" on Monday, the Israeli army is looking into whether Marwan Issa, dubbed "the second man in the military wing of Hamas," was killed in an airstrike on Gaza this week.

The Israeli army did not immediately confirm the accuracy of the report, which stated that a facility in Nuseirat in central Gaza was targeted two days ago based on intelligence indicating that Issa, believed to be the second man in Hamas's military wing (Al-Qassam), was present there.

Reports indicate that five Palestinians were killed in the Israeli airstrike, but it is unknown whether Issa was among them. "Times of Israel" further noted that Hamas is still verifying whether Issa was killed in the airstrike.