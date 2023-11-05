Israeli airstrikes on Maghazi camp claim dozens of lives

Shafaq News / The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that 51 people, mostly women and children, were killed, and dozens were injured in an Israeli airstrike on homes in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on Saturday evening.
Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra stated that a large number of people lost their lives in the Maghazi massacre without specifying a specific number. He mentioned the significant accumulation of severe injuries in the emergency department and confirmed that the majority of the casualties were children and women.
Earlier, al-Qudra had mentioned that Israeli forces kill a child and injure two others every 10 minutes during their continuous attacks on the region.
The Maghazi refugee camp is located in the Deir al-Balah governorate in the central Gaza Strip. Health officials in Gaza stated that more than 9,488 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli airstrikes.