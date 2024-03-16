Israeli Security Cabinet postpones meeting amidst anger over Netanyahu's unavailability

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Security Cabinet has delayed its meeting for tonight, postponing the negotiating delegation's trip to Doha until at least Monday.

According to Israeli Channel 13, cabinet members expressed frustration towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his unavailability, which led to the inability to convene for the meeting.

Senior officials within the Israeli negotiating team have strongly criticized Netanyahu, accusing him of "wasting time," as reported by Channel 13.

Earlier reports indicated that Mossad chief David Barnea was expected to depart for Doha on Sunday to engage in talks with Qatar's prime minister and Egyptian officials. The discussions aimed to address securing a temporary ceasefire and negotiating a potential hostage deal.

This anticipated meeting would mark the first indirect dialogue since the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a separate development, Hamas had recently submitted a new truce proposal to mediators in Egypt and Qatar, outlining their perspective on a potential prisoner swap. However, Netanyahu dismissed Hamas's plan as "ridiculous" and authorized the ground invasion of Gaza's southern Rafah city. Nevertheless, he agreed to dispatch negotiators to Qatar for further discussions.

The ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip by Israel has resulted in a reported death toll exceeding 31,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-administered Gaza.