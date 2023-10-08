Israeli SF regain control of Sderot police center after Hamas attack

Shafaq News / Israeli forces regained control of the Sderot police center, which was infiltrated by Hamas militants early Saturday. The operation, lasting several hours, led to the expulsion of the assailants and the rescue of some hostages, as reported by the "Times of Israel."

In a statement, Amir Cohen, the commander of the Israeli Border Police, praised the security forces for "regaining control of the Sderot police center and liberating some hostages during an operation in which at least 10 Palestinian militants were killed."

Israeli security forces continue to conduct searches in southern Israeli towns, hunting for Palestinian militants who infiltrated from Gaza during an unprecedented attack on Israel early Saturday.