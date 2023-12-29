Israeli Airstrike Killing and Wounding 12, including IRGC commander in Syria

Shafaq News/ In a strike on Damascus Airport on Thursday evening, 12 individuals were killed and wounded, including Nur Rashid, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in eastern Syria, according to Al-Arabiya channel.

Sources told Al-Arabiya that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard commanders in eastern Syria were hosting a high-ranking delegation at Damascus Airport at the time of the airstrike.

Syrian army and intelligence sources reported that Israel conducted the airstrike, targeting a significant air defense base in southern Syria—the latest in a series of such bombings since the beginning of the war in Gaza on October 7.

Syrian official media had initially mentioned an Israeli attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting points in the southern region.

Syrian air defense forces reportedly responded, intercepting most of the missiles and limiting the losses to material damage.

Subsequently, a military source revealed that Israel carried out a new attack from Lebanese territory early on Friday, targeting several areas around Damascus, resulting in material losses.

Currently, there has been no immediate co