Israel threatens military action as Hamas delays hostage release

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli media reported that Israel is prepared to resume military operations in Gaza if Hamas fails to release hostages by midnight.

Multiple Israeli news outlets, including Channel 13, N12 News, and Ynet News, cited an unnamed security source conveying this ultimatum.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, announced earlier on Saturday its decision to delay the release of the second batch of hostages in the Gaza Strip. The delay is contingent on Israel adhering to the terms of the agreement, mainly related to the entry of relief trucks into northern Gaza and concerns over non-compliance with agreed-upon standards for releasing Palestinian detainees, according to a statement by Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

An Israeli official confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the second batch of hostages had not yet been handed over to the Red Cross.

As part of the truce agreement, Israel had expected the release of 14 hostages by Hamas on Saturday, reciprocating with the release of 42 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

The first day of the truce, on Friday, witnessed the release of 13 Israeli women and children hostages by Hamas, as well as ten Thais and a Filipino who were released by the Palestinian group outside the official agreement mediated by Qatar.

Israel, in turn, released 39 Palestinian detainees, including women and children.