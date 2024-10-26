Israel sends warning to Iran before airstrikes, aims to limit escalation

Shafaq News/ Israel communicated a warning to Iran on Friday ahead of its retaliatory airstrikes, urging the Iranian leadership not to respond to the military action, three sources familiar with the matter told Axios.

The move was seen as an attempt to contain the ongoing exchange of attacks between the two nations and to prevent a broader escalation in the region.

Israeli and US officials confirmed to Axios that three waves of airstrikes occurred Saturday morning, targeting Iran's air defense systems in the first wave, followed by strikes on missile and drone bases, as well as weapons production sites in subsequent waves.

Iranian authorities claimed to have thwarted the Israeli attack, stating that only “limited damage” was inflicted on military targets across the country.

The airstrikes were characterized by Israeli officials as retaliation for the ballistic missile attack launched by Iran on October 1.

The warning from Israel was reportedly conveyed to Iranian officials through various third parties. “The Israelis made it clear to the Iranians in advance what they are going to attack in general and what they are not going to attack,” one source stated. Additionally, two sources noted that Israel cautioned Iran against retaliating, indicating that any response resulting in Israeli civilian casualties would lead to a more substantial Israeli counterattack.

Iran has maintained that it does not seek a full-scale war with Israel but has vowed to retaliate if attacked. Following the airstrikes, Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned that if Iran escalates its response, Israel would be compelled to retaliate.

A US official clarified to Axios that while the United States did not participate in the Israeli operation, it stands ready to defend Israel against any Iranian retaliation. “This should be the end of the direct military exchange between Israel and Iran,” the official stated. “If Iran attacks Israel again, there will be consequences. We communicated that directly and indirectly to Iran.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldcamp was mentioned as one of the channels through which messages were conveyed to Iran prior to the Israeli strikes. He stated, “I spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister about war and the heightened tensions in the region. Regarding the latter, I urged for restraint. All parties must work to prevent further escalation,” just hours before the attack.

Looking ahead, US officials anticipate a limited Iranian response to the Israeli airstrikes in the coming days, one that would allow for a cessation of the tit-for-tat cycle of violence. National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett emphasized, “It is our aim to accelerate diplomacy and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region. We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation.”