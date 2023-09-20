Israel's Envoy detained after protest at UN during Iranian President's speech

Shafaq News/ Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, was arrested by security personnel after staging a protest during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly session.

Erdan displayed a picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman he claimed was killed by Iranian police in 2022, and the words "IRANIAN WOMEN DESERVE FREEDOM" before leaving the session hall.

Upon exiting the hall, Erdan was detained by UN security personnel but was later released after a brief period. He subsequently stated on social media that he condemned the international community for providing a platform to President Raisi, whom he called "the butcher of Tehran."

In his statement, Erdan said, "...I waved a picture of Mahsa Amini, the innocent Iranian woman who was brutally murdered by the regime one year ago for not wearing a hijab 'properly.'... I will never stop fighting for the truth, and I will always expose the UN's moral distortions."

The circumstances surrounding Mahsa Amini's death have been controversial, with some reports indicating that she died from injuries sustained during her detention by Iranian police for violating hijab rules. In contrast, others suggest she had a heart attack. Protests took place in several Iranian cities on the anniversary of her death.