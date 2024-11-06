Israel reports 70 rockets launched from Lebanon, intercepts drone "from the east"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israel recorded the launch of 70 rockets from Lebanon toward its territory, alongside the interception of a drone approaching from the east, while air raid sirens sounded across various cities and settlements in central and northern Israel.

According to the Israeli army, a drone was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace. While no specific origin for the drone was given, Israel often uses "from the east" as a reference to drones launched from Iraq.

Additionally, an erroneous alarm sounded in the settlement of Netiv HaAsara near Gaza’s border, which the military later confirmed was a false alert.

These escalations come amid heightened conflict following Israel’s large-scale military operations against Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. The ongoing conflict has reportedly resulted in devastating human and material losses in Gaza, with over 146,000 Palestinian casualties and extensive infrastructure damage.

Meanwhile, frequent exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified. Since September 23, Israeli air raids have expanded to cover most regions of Lebanon, including Beirut, alongside a ground invasion in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah continues to retaliate with missiles, drones, and artillery aimed at Israeli military positions and settlements. Israel has acknowledged some losses, though military censors maintain strict control over the release of casualty and damage reports.

Israel's long-standing occupation of territories in Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine, along with its refusal to recognize a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains a focal point of ongoing regional tensions.