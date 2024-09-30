Israel moves closer to ground offensive in Lebanon as military preparations intensify

Shafaq News/ Israel is edging closer to launching a ground offensive into Lebanon, with senior military and political officials agreeing that it is only a matter of time, Israeli security officials told the Hebrew news outlet Walla.

While a formal decision has yet to be made at the political level, Walla reported that the Israeli military is completing operations in preparation for ground maneuvers in southern Lebanon.

The rationale is that to” safely return residents of northern Israel to their homes, the nearby terrorist infrastructure must be destroyed and Hezbollah must be effectively neutralized.”

Preparations for the ground operation include gathering precise intelligence on Hezbollah’s military preparations, with a particular focus on the elite Radwan forces. Israeli planners are also developing new operational strategies that take into account changes in the terrain of southern Lebanon and Hezbollah's manpower according to Walla.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues to amass troops along the country's border with Lebanon in anticipation of a possible invasion. This comes as Hezbollah is expected to retaliate following Israel’s "massive airstrike" on Beirut’s southern suburb late on Friday and the assassination of its secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has instructed ground forces to prepare "to enter enemy territory" this week. In addition, the Israeli army has announced the mobilization of two reserve brigades for "operational tasks" in the north.

Military experts have warned that an Israeli ground operation could play into Hezbollah’s strengths, as ground combat is considered one of the group's most powerful assets.