Israel injures a Palestinian in Jenin Camp

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Israeli Army stormed Jenin Camp in the northern West Bank, injuring a Palestinian.

Media outlets reported that Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinians near the Jenin refugee camp, which resulted in the injury of a Palestinian citizen.

Last April, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager and injured three youths during a dawn raid in Jenin.

Earlier this week, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, is shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp. Al Jazeera, in a statement, said Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood” and called on the international community to hold Israeli forces responsible.