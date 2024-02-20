Israel expands target list in Iran, including civilian sectors, Maariv reports

Shafaq News/ According to Hebrew newspaper Maariv, Israel has potentially expanded its list of targets within Iran, not limited to the Revolutionary Guard, as recent attacks targeted sectors beyond the military formation.

Maariv reported evidence suggesting that recent attacks on Iranian targets, attributed to Israel, deviate from the usual pattern of targeting Revolutionary Guard sites.

This follows a report by The New York Times stating that Israel was behind explosions hitting Iran's main gas pipelines last week.

A separate explosion occurred at a Tehran chemical factory, causing severe damage affecting civilians and dozens of villages. While Israel did not claim responsibility, The New York Times linked it to Tel Aviv.

Maariv highlighted two indicators deviating from Israel's typical approach, noting that Israel generally strikes targets affecting the regime rather than civilians.

The report mentioned Iranian social media reactions, with some warning against striking infrastructure instead of military bases. Others criticized hitting targets that would affect citizens negatively.

The Israeli escalation against Iran comes after October 7, when Israel declared that Tehran supports Hamas.

Iran repeatedly denied direct involvement, stressing that the Axis of Resistance "takes its own decision."