Israel Intercepted Armed Drone Sent by Iran, Netanyahu Says

Shafaq News / Israel intercepted an armed drone sent by Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Tel Aviv, Bloomberg reported.

The drone was sent from Iraq or Syria, and intercepted on Israel’s border with Jordan, the prime minister said, producing no evidence to back up his claim but holding what he described as part of the unmanned aircraft.

Netanyahu accused Iran of supporting and financing the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, as well as supplying weapons to Hamas and to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.