Iraqi lawmaker warns new Information Access Bill is "rigged" and "restrictive"

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi parliament member Noor Nafi issued a stark warning about the draft Right of Access to Information Law, describing it as "rigged" and overly restrictive.

Nafi, a member of the parliamentary Culture and Media Committee, criticized the draft legislation as containing "numerous constraints that could hamper journalists, activists, and those involved in political matters.

"The draft of law sent to Parliament is laden with restrictions that limit the freedom of journalists and activists," Nafi told Shafaq News, adding that "the committee is working on amending several provisions to serve the public interest better and remove the limitations imposed on media professionals."

The lawmaker expressed strong opposition to passing the bill in its current form, emphasizing the need for revisions to align the law with the Iraqi Constitution and ensure it supports rather than hinders the work of journalists and information seekers.

In February, the Iraqi Parliament completed the first reading of the Right of Access to Information Law. The bill was previously approved by the Iraqi Cabinet on October 4, 2023, and forwarded to Parliament for further consideration.

Last week, Al-Nakheel Center for Press Rights and Freedoms urged the House of Representatives to add a chapter on press and journalism to the Right to Access to Information Law, emphasizing journalists' expertise in handling information.

In response to the inclusion of the Right to Access to Information Law on the House of Representatives agenda next Sunday, the Center told Shafaq News Agency that "the press is crucial for the House's oversight role. Without written guarantees for journalists in this law, the legislative authority will lose significant oversight power."

Moreover, the Center warned that "restricting journalists' access to information undermines media control, a crucial pillar of any free democratic system."