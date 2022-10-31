Iraq expresses condolences to New Delhi over the Bridge collapse incident

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry expressed condolences and solidarity with India after more than 100 were killed as a bridge packed with holiday sightseers collapses.

In a statement, the ministry said it “sends its deepest condolences to the government and people of India, asking God Almighty for mercy for the victims, and a speedy recovery for the wounded.”

Earlier, a suspension bridge in western India collapsed, killing at least 134 people, was built under British colonial rule and reopened only last week after repairs.