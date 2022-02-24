Iraq MoF checks on the Iraqi community and diplomats in Ukraine

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign affairs said that the minister had checked up on the Iraqi community and diplomatic staff in Ukraine, following the Russian invasion of the country.

The Ministry spokesperson, Ahmed al-Sahaf, said that Minister Fouad Hussein held a phone call with the Iraqi Chargé d'affaires in Kiev, Hussein Abbass, who provided him with the latest updates on the situation.

Hussein stressed the importance of adhering to the appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of the Iraqi community and diplomatic staff amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, according to al-Sahaf.

Earlier today, Iraqi authorities addressed Ukrainian universities asking them to grant Iraqi students emergency leaves.