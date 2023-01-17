Iranian diplomat deplores al-Sudani's "Arab Gulf" remarks, says Baghdad-Tehran ties are beyond persons

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday deplored Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's remarks on an "Arabian Gulf" during the Gulf Cup football tournament in Basra earlier this month, but said that Tehran's ties with Baghdad are beyond "individuals and institutions".

"The name 'Persian Gulf' for this body of water is a historical, eternal, documented, and undeniable fact. Repeatedly using a fabricated name would not change this fact or confer any legitimacy (for the misnomer)," the Iranian spokesperson said in a press conference.

"The relations between Iran and Iraq are beyond the individuals and institutions and have their roots in the history and civilization of both countries and nations," he added.

Kanaani stressed that appeasing others, in reference to the Gulf Cooperation Council states, at the cost of the rich and historical solidarity among regional countries is an impossible quest.

The spokesman said that the Iranian foreign ministry has already sent a note to Iraq to protest the prime minister's remarks.

Asked in a recent interview with Deutsche Welle whether the Gulf is Persian or Arabic, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said the "Arab" Gulf states "is a reality" and Iraq does not intend to get involved in the issues which some seek to provoke