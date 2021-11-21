Iraq to achieve the highest economic growth among Arab Gulf countries in 2021

Shafaq News/ The International Monetary Fund said Iraq is expected to achieve the highest economic growth among Arab Gulf countries in 2021.

The fund showed in a table that Iraq is expected to achieve economic growth by 3.6%.

The economic growth of the Arab Gulf states and the countries neighboring Iraq will witness unevenness, according to the table, noting that Saudi Arabia is expected to witness a 2.8% economic growth, while Oman will witness an economic growth of 2.5%. Qatar 1.9%, Kuwait 0.9%, and the UAE is experiencing economic growth of 2.2%.