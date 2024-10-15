Iranian commander threatens to strike Israel's nuclear reactor if Tehran's nuclear sites are attacked

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, former head of international relations for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ebrahim Rostami, warned that Iran would strike Israel's Dimona nuclear reactor if Israel targets Iran’s nuclear facilities, claiming that Tehran possesses weapons more powerful than nuclear bombs.

In an interview with the Iranian news outlet "Didban," Rostami stated, "Those who can enrich uranium to 60% will certainly be able to go beyond that," hinting at Iran's potential nuclear capabilities.

He further threatened that any Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear sites or national interests would be met with a retaliatory strike on the Dimona reactor. Rostami also alluded to ongoing proxy confrontations with Israel, noting that "our agents are currently engaged in fighting."

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would make its decisions based on its national interests, despite the United States' position, after reports of possible retaliatory strikes on Iranian military targets following missile attacks.

This exchange follows Iran's launch of around 200 ballistic missiles on Israel earlier this month, in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah along with an IRGC general in a strike attributed to Israel.

In response to the escalating tensions, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed a "lethal, precise, and surprising" attack on Iran.