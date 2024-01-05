Iranian authorities announce arrests linked to Kerman bombings

Shafaq News / The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced in a statement broadcasted by state television on Friday that security forces have arrested 11 individuals suspected of involvement in the bombings in Kerman and seized explosives.

This comes following the Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi's statement about the arrest of several involved individuals.

The Ministry stated, "The intelligence agencies found strong evidence linking individuals to the terrorist bombings, leading to their arrest," as reported by the IRNA news agency.

They emphasized that all information regarding this case is now in the hands of the intelligence agencies, stating that "intelligence is actively and swiftly pursuing the matter."

The statement emphasized that "terrorist activities supported by terrorist regimes will fall within the grasp of intelligence agencies."