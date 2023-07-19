Iranian actresses face Prison for defying Hijab

Shafaq News / Famous Iranian actress Afsaneh Baygan (Bayegan), who defied hijab, was sentenced to prison and mandatory psychologist visits for "anti-family personality."

In the wake of the recent sentencing of actresses Azadeh Samadi and Leila Boloukat for opposing mandatory hijab, Afsaneh Baygan, another prominent actress, has also faced legal repercussions.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Tehran Criminal Court had handed down rulings against Baygan, ordering her to visit psychological centers weekly for "treatment of mental illness related to anti-family personality" and submit a "health certificate" at the end of the treatment period.

In addition to the psychological evaluation, Baygan received a "two-year suspended imprisonment" sentence for wearing a hat in public places, as stated by Mehdi Kouhian, a lawyer.

Further penalties included "reading a book and summarizing its manuscript within two months," a "two-year ban on exiting the country," and "prohibition of direct or mediated use of cyberspace" by disabling SIM cards and telephone lines associated with the actress.

These court decisions have sparked widespread reactions from social media users and the film industry. It comes amid a growing trend of female filmmakers and actresses appearing in public without wearing hijab, a movement that gained momentum during the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests last year.

The sentencing of these actresses reflects a broader issue of individual rights and freedom of expression in Iran, with artists and activists facing strict repercussions for their stance on mandatory hijab and other societal norms.

(Iran International)