Iranian Foreign Minister warns of escalation in Gaza conflict if truce ends

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian asserted on Wednesday that both Israel and the United States "lack the capacity to eradicate the Hamas movement in Gaza."

Amir-Abdollahian, speaking from Lebanon, emphasized that "Iraqis, Lebanese, Syrians, and Yemenis cannot ignore the ongoing conflict in Gaza."

He warned that the continuation of hostilities would inevitably lead to the opening of new fronts, expressing confidence that ultimate victory would favor the " resistance."

The Iranian minister clarified that factions involved in the conflict operate in the interests of their respective countries and the broader Arab nation, refuting the notion of being proxies for Iran.

Highlighting the autonomy of certain factions in Iraq and Syria, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted that they act independently against the United States. He further pointed out that Iraq's attacks on American bases are driven by the country's quest for independence and its commitment to supporting its brethren.

In a stern warning, Amir-Abdollahian cautioned that if the truce does not persist, the conditions in the region will transform, potentially leading to an expansion of the conflict's scope.

Iran's Foreign Minister arrived in the Lebanese capital earlier on Wednesday for his third regional tour since the commencement of the Gaza war on October 7.

During his visit, which coincides with the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, Amir-Abdullahian has been engaging in discussions centered on a complete cessation of Israeli actions against the people in the besieged territory.

The top Iranian diplomat's discussions have included talks with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday evening.

The meeting with Prime Minister Mikati follows earlier talks with resistance leaders and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.