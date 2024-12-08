Iran urges ceasefire in Syria, reiterates support for UN resolution 2254

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an end to military clashes in Syria, and the prevention of "terrorism".

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed Iran’s "firm and principled stance on respecting Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," underscoring that "the Syrian people alone should determine their country’s fate, free from destructive interventions or foreign impositions."

Tehran stressed its readiness to assist in stabilizing Syria, stating, "Iran will spare no effort to help ensure security and stability in Syria as a key regional power." The statement also called for halting hostilities, preventing the resurgence of terrorism, and initiating talks that involve all segments of Syrian society.

"Syria is at a highly sensitive stage in its history, and ensuring safety for all Syrians and foreign residents is crucial," the ministry highlighted, urging the formation of a government that represents the nation’s diverse population.

The statement concluded by reiterating Iran’s support for implementing UN Resolution 2254 and emphasizing the need for constructive engagement with the United Nations to pursue a political solution in Syria.