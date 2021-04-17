Iran's U.N. envoy the “dual approach” of Western Security Council member states

Shafaq News/ Iran's U.N. envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi has objected on Saturday to the dual approach of Western Security Council member states to Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) issue.

“Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) are indeed the most immoral and inhumane weapons ever developed by mankind, and their development, production, stockpiling, and use have rightly been prohibited.” Ravanchi said during an informal meeting of the Security Council

“The only absolute guarantee against the use of these inhumane weapons is, in fact, their total elimination and to ensure that they will never be developed. This noble objective clearly proves the inherent value of non-proliferation and disarmament regimes and their essential role in maintaining international peace and security.” He added.

Iran's U.N. envoy criticized Western Security Council member states saying “Nevertheless, the authority of such regimes and the credibility of relevant international institutions have seriously been challenged and undermined in the past decades, ironically in most cases, not by those seeking to develop WMDs but by those who have abused non-proliferation regimes to advance their own interests.”

“The Security Council was dead silent when chemical weapons provided by the West were used by Saddam in his aggression against Iran, killing thousands of Iranian and Iraqi citizens.”

“It was the case when Iraq was invaded by Western countries based on completely false WMD-related claims. The Council is again silent when Syria has been under extreme pressure in recent years because certain powers are abusing the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to advance their illegitimate interests in that country.”

“Likewise, Iran was placed under unprecedented UN sanctions until 2016 only because of an unnecessary crisis manufactured by certain Western powers under the so-called proliferation concerns over our peaceful nuclear program.

However, the Israeli regime, which has developed all types of WMDs and has refused to join international treaties banning these deadly weapons, is not held accountable by the Security Council because it is shielded by the US.” Ravanchi said.

“The authority of non-proliferation regimes and the credibility of related organizations cannot be preserved and upheld automatically and in isolation while disregarding these bitter realities.”

He called for applying strict application of non-proliferation norms to all, at all times and under all circumstances, and above all, “without exploitation of the norms or politicization of or discrimination in their application, as well as the impartiality and professional work of the relevant multilateral machineries.”