Iran's Revolutionary Guards issue stern warning to Israel

Shafaq News/ Deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) General Ali Fadavi issued a solid warning to Israel, stating that any Israeli army entry into Gaza would be met with a resolute response from the axis of resistance.
In remarks to the Iranian Fars News Agency, Fadavi emphasized, "The Zionist entity and its protectors are now in the stage of artificial respiration." He cautioned that if Israel "dared to enter Gaza, they would face a decisive defeat and trigger a remorseful response from the axis of resistance."
Fadavi highlighted the "maturity of the axis of resistance," citing recent events where attempts by Israel to advance were met with a robust response from the resistance forces. He asserted that the axis of resistance across the region is now well-equipped to plan and execute strategies effectively.
The statement comes amid regional tensions, raising concerns about a potential military escalation between Israel and resistance forces.
Israel has agreed to postpone its ground attack on Gaza following a request from the United States and European countries, aiming to ensure additional American reinforcements are in place in the Middle East.
The decision, confirmed by Israeli Army Radio on Monday, aligns with concerns voiced by Washington about potential attacks on US forces in the region.
According to an insider cited by The New York Times, Washington urged Israel to delay the ground operation to enhance preparedness for possible assaults on American military personnel, particularly from regional groups allegedly supported by Iran. The United States fears the number of attacks on American forces could escalate following Israel's decision to deploy forces to Gaza.