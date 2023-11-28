Iran's Raisi Not Coming to Turkey on Tuesday: Ankara

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will not be making a previously announced visit to Ankara on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency told AFP, without providing a reason.

The visit had been announced earlier this month by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the two leaders would focus on forging a joint response to the Israel-Hamas war.

"Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is coming to us on the 28th of the month," Erdogan told reporters on board his flight back from a Nov. 11 regional summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It was also announced by Turkey's official state media and discussed heavily on Turkish television as late as Monday.

Erdogan spoke by phone with Raisi on Sunday, according to the Turkish presidency.

It was not immediately clear whether the visit had been canceled or postponed.