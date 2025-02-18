Iran’s Khamenaei on Trump’s Gaza Plan: foolish

Shafaq News/ Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday criticized US plans to relocate Gaza residents to Arab countries, calling the initiative "foolish" asserting that it "will not achieve any progress."

This marked Khamenei's first public response to former US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Gaza’s population.

The remarks were made during a meeting with Ziad Al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, and his accompanying delegation, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

Khamenei emphasized that American plans would not yield any results, highlighting that those who claimed they would quickly defeat Palestinian resistance about a year and a half ago are now releasing a large number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli captives.

He described the exchange as a symbol of the "pride of resistance in the eyes of the world," adding that global public opinion is in solidarity with the Palestinian people. In this context, he argued that any plan not supported by resistance forces and the people of Gaza would fail.

The Iranian leader also congratulated the Palestinian resistance for its "victories in Gaza," praising the unity, perseverance, and determination of Palestinian fighters, which he regarded as a source of pride for resistance movements in the region.

On the other hand, Al-Nakhala expressed his gratitude to Khamenei for the Iranian support, attributing Gaza's victory to the consistent backing of the Islamic Republic and the guidance of Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

He pointed out that over the past year and a half, Palestinian resistance fought against the US and the West, despite an imbalance of power. Yet, he noted that "Palestinian resistance achieved major victories in this battle."

Al-Nakhala also emphasized that the unity and solidarity among resistance factions in Palestine and Lebanon played a crucial role in Gaza’s success.