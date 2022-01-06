Report

Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia at any time

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-06T17:21:31+0000
Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia at any time

Shafaq News / Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said an ongoing dialogue with Saudi Arabia was positive and constructive and Tehran was ready to restore relations at any time, Al Jazeera TV reported on Thursday.

Iran's representatives to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will return to Jeddah within days, the news channel cited Amirabdollahian as saying.

The minister also said he believed in the importance of a broad regional dialogue that included Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey to solve the region's problems.

Source: Reuters

