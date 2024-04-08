Iran experiences widespread internet outage

Shafaq News/ Iranian media on Monday reported a nationwide disruption in the internet network, impacting major cities.

Local news outlet Etemad reported a "severe disruption" in the network, leading to outages in some key urban centers. State-run content and cloud service provider Aparat corroborated the widespread issue.

"Disruptions are observed across various data center radars, including internet provided by mobile phone networks Hamrah Aval, Irancell, and Rightel," Aparat stated.

The company reported similar problems for ADSL service providers like Shatel, Pars Online, and Mebinnet. User reports since around 10:00 AM local time confirmed significant disruptions, including slow speeds and complete internet inaccessibility.

Iranian authorities have yet to comment on the cause of the outage.