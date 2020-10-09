Iran declares state of emergency

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education declared a state of emergency in the whole country.

The ministry issued an order to the hospitals for not operating any surgery except for emergency cases to evacuate spaces for Covid-19 patients who are rising excessively. RT reported.

Tomorrow, Saturday, Tehran will start implementing the National Committee decision, to mandate citizens wearing face masks in indoor public spaces and in the streets.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Ministry of Health recorded today, Friday, 4,142 new cases which bring the total to 492,378.

The ministry also registered 210 new deaths to bring the total to 28,098.



