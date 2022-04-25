Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran confirms fifth round of talks held with Saudi Arabia

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-25T09:05:22+0000
Iran confirms fifth round of talks held with Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News / Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia held a fifth round of "positive" talks in Baghdad last Thursday on normalising bilateral relations, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday.

Predominantly Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, which are locked in proxy conflicts across the Middle East, started direct talks last year to try to contain tensions.

But Iran suspended the talks in March without giving a reason after Saudi Arabia executed 81 men in its biggest mass execution in decades. Tehran condemned the executions that activists said included 41 Shi'ite Muslims.

"The fifth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Tehran were held in Iraq and the talks were progressive and positive," Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.

On Sunday, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said Baghdad would host a new round of talks.

Khatibzadeh said "initial talks were underway between Tehran and Riyadh on sending 40,000 Iranian pilgrims to the haj in Mecca" this year.

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

(Reuters)

related

Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia at any time

Date: 2022-01-06 17:21:31
Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia at any time

Iran is ready to resume its ties with Saudi Arabia, an official says

Date: 2022-03-07 10:07:35
Iran is ready to resume its ties with Saudi Arabia, an official says

Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, Reuters confirms

Date: 2021-05-07 15:20:27
Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, Reuters confirms

Iran resumes talks with Saudi Arabia in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-10 16:03:01
Iran resumes talks with Saudi Arabia in Iraq

Tehran and Riyadh to restore full diplomatic ties soon

Date: 2022-01-15 13:41:53
Tehran and Riyadh to restore full diplomatic ties soon

Iran Quietly Pushes to Reopen Saudi Missions as Talks Inch Ahead

Date: 2021-10-13 17:08:36
Iran Quietly Pushes to Reopen Saudi Missions as Talks Inch Ahead

Six years after snapping their diplomatic ties, Iran resumes its duties at OIC in Saudi Arabia

Date: 2022-01-17 08:29:22
Six years after snapping their diplomatic ties, Iran resumes its duties at OIC in Saudi Arabia

Report: Saudi Arabia ‘serious’ about talks with Iran

Date: 2021-10-15 05:51:58
Report: Saudi Arabia ‘serious’ about talks with Iran