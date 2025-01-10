Iran announces evacuation of citizen and son from Syria following viral video

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced, on Friday, the evacuation of an Iranian citizen and his son stranded in Syria.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei said the necessary arrangements had been made to bring back the Iranian citizen, Ali Akbar Abu Taleb Esfahani, and his son. “They have been evacuated from Syria today and will soon return to the country,” Baghaei stated.

Esfahani, according to Baghaei, had traveled to Syria to visit sacred shrines, but his departure from Damascus was delayed due to developments in the country.

Social media platforms recently circulated videos showing Esfahani, a man with special needs in a wheelchair, surrounded by individuals opposed to the former Syrian regime. The footage depicts a heated exchange, with accusations directed at Esfahani of being a spy for the Iranian government.