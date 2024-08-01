Iran and allies plan retaliation for Israeli assassinations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, senior Iranian officials will meet with allies from Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen to discuss responses to recent Israeli assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut, Reuters reported.

“We and the Resistance Axis are planning our response to Haniyeh’s assassination, and retaliation is certain,” the Iranian Chief of Staff stated.

On Thursday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that "Israel will pay a high price for its transgressions against Iran's secure borders," describing it as a "price beyond its imagination and comprehension."

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, declared it is "Iran's duty to avenge the assassination of Haniyeh."

Khamenei's threat against Haniyeh is not Tehran's first, as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian previously warned that Tehran would make "the terrorist occupiers regret their cowardly act."

“Iran will defend its dignity and territorial integrity," he added.