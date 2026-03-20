Iran FM to Netanyahu on Jesus and Genghis Khan remarks: Fits with his status as a war criminal

Iran FM to Netanyahu on Jesus and Genghis Khan remarks: Fits with his status as a war criminal
2026-03-20T13:43:46+00:00

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks comparing Jesus Christ to Genghis Khan are reflective of his status as a “war criminal.”

Earlier, Netanyahu said that “Jesus Christ does not surpass Genghis Khan,” arguing that power and harshness determine victory and that evil can prevail over good.

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