Iran FM to Netanyahu on Jesus and Genghis Khan remarks: Fits with his status as a war criminal
Shafaq News – Tehran
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks comparing Jesus Christ to Genghis Khan are reflective of his status as a “war criminal.”
Earlier, Netanyahu said that “Jesus Christ does not surpass Genghis Khan,” arguing that power and harshness determine victory and that evil can prevail over good.
For a man so reliant on goodwill of Christians in the United States, Netanyahu's open disdain for Jesus Christ (PBUH) is remarkable.His unbridled praise for Djingis Khan, the worst slaughterer our region has ever seen, also fits with his current status as a wanted war criminal. pic.twitter.com/xIoTiuO1vZ— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 20, 2026