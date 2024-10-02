Investigations underway into explosions near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen
Shafaq News/ Danish police announced, on Wednesday, that they are investigating two explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen.
Copenhagen police stated on X, "No one was injured, and we are conducting preliminary investigations at the scene." They added that there is an ongoing investigation into a potential connection to the Israeli embassy, which is located in the area.
The Israeli Embassy did not comment on the incident.