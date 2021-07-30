Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Internal CDC document urges new messaging, warns delta infections likely more severe

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-30T07:57:44+0000
Internal CDC document urges new messaging, warns delta infections likely more severe

Shafaq News / The delta variant of the coronavirus appears to cause more severe illness than earlier variants and spreads as easily as chickenpox, according to an internal federal health document that argues officials must “acknowledge the war has changed", the Washington Post reported.

The document is an internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention slide presentation, shared within the CDC and obtained by The Washington Post. It captures the struggle of the nation’s top public health agency to persuade the public to embrace vaccination and prevention measures, including mask-wearing, as cases surge across the United States and new research suggests vaccinated people can spread the virus.

The document strikes an urgent note, revealing the agency knows it must revamp its public messaging to emphasize vaccination as the best defense against a variant so contagious that it acts almost like a different novel virus, leaping from target to target more swiftly than Ebola or the common cold.

related

WHO: 'Dangerous period' with delta variant

Date: 2021-07-02 20:13:58
WHO: 'Dangerous period' with delta variant

Widespread Covid-19 vaccination not expected until mid-2021

Date: 2020-09-04 12:39:21
Widespread Covid-19 vaccination not expected until mid-2021

University of Washington: 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December 2020

Date: 2020-08-07 09:58:11
University of Washington: 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December 2020

Vitamin D and Omega-3 supplements help the elderly avoid Covid-19 infection

Date: 2020-11-12 11:06:09
Vitamin D and Omega-3 supplements help the elderly avoid Covid-19 infection

Latest on the worldwide spread of COVID-19

Date: 2021-04-05 06:32:44
Latest on the worldwide spread of COVID-19

WHO scientists arrive in Wuhan to begin investigating origins of COVID-19

Date: 2021-01-14 13:44:47
WHO scientists arrive in Wuhan to begin investigating origins of COVID-19

+115,000 Healthcare worker died in the COVID-19 battle, WHO chief says

Date: 2021-05-24 13:29:07
+115,000 Healthcare worker died in the COVID-19 battle, WHO chief says

Chinese companies consider mixing COVID-19 vaccines

Date: 2021-04-28 10:07:45
Chinese companies consider mixing COVID-19 vaccines