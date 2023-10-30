Indian Doctor fired after assaulting patient over HIV disclosure

Shafaq News/ An Indian doctor has been fired from his position at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital after a video surfaced showing him physically attacking a patient who failed to disclose his HIV/AIDS status before treatment. The incident occurred when the 45-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a broken bone.

In the video clip, the doctor, who worked in the orthopedics and traumatology department, can be seen repeatedly slapping and verbally abusing the patient. Hospital Superintendent Bramendra Thakur swiftly suspended the doctor and initiated an investigation by a three-member committee. The committee is expected to submit its report within three days.