India takes unique measures to deter monkeys ahead of G20 Summit

Shafaq News / Efforts are underway by Indian officials to host world leaders at the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi, scheduled for September 9th and 10th, 2023. Streets have been adorned with half a million trees, and statues of lions have been strategically placed throughout the area.

India's Monkey Problem

However, there's one problem they have yet to effectively tackle: the increasing population of monkeys in New Delhi. Officials are attempting to scare away these monkeys, with reports stating that cutouts of life-sized gray langur monkeys have been affixed to fences along main roads. Moreover, plans are in motion to deploy a team of around 40 individuals to mimic the loud calls of these animals.

Authorities also intend to distribute food in designated areas on the outskirts of New Delhi in an attempt to dissuade them from scavenging for food near summit meeting sites.

Rhesus macaques, commonly known as monkeys, have become a nuisance in the city. This issue has been exacerbated by the destruction of forests, their natural habitat, where they typically forage for food.

20,000 Monkeys in Urban Areas

Estimates suggest there are around 20,000 of these monkeys in Delhi, dispersed throughout urban areas in search of water and sustenance.

Complicating matters is the Hindu practice of feeding monkeys, as many Hindus believe they are descended from the deity Lord Hanuman, who was a monkey god.

However, these monkeys have become bolder, entering homes, stealing food, damaging plants and flowers. Annually, there are approximately a thousand cases of monkey bites reported. Furthermore, they've even managed to disrupt records at the Ministry of Interior, and guards are tasked with keeping them away from hospital corridors.

In recent years, officials have employed individuals dressed as aggressive and predatory langur dogs, emitting the sounds of these dogs, to ward off the rhesus macaques, especially around government buildings, the parliament, and the Prime Minister's office.

Monkey chasers now face a disheartening challenge, as reports suggest that these monkeys can identify them by their scent and body language.