Shafaq News/ India has pushed the world record for daily new cases higher and higher, while averaging over 3,000 COVID-19 deaths each day, with more than 200,000 dead in total.

The data of the Indian Ministry of Health registered 392,488 new confirmed cases and 3689 mortalities in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 jumped to 19.52 million with a death toll of 215,542, amid reports of understating COVID-19 data.