ISIS claims responsibility for Moscow’s Crocus City Hall attack

Shafaq News / ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that unfolded at Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow on Friday evening, resulting in the deaths of at least 62 people and leaving over 100 others wounded, in one of Russia's worst attacks in years.

In a statement on Telegram, ISIS said that its fighters "attacked a large gathering in the suburbs of the Russian capital, Moscow."

The statement added that the fighters "withdrew to their bases safely."

Videos and photos depict the concert hall engulfed in flames, with gunmen seen firing from automatic weapons as panicked attendees scrambled for safety. Moscow's special forces, police, and firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the situation and provide aid to the wounded.

Russian media reported that a second explosion occurred inside the building, and some reports indicated that some gunmen had barricaded themselves inside.

Russia has tightened its security measures at airports, stations, and across the capital, a vast area inhabited by more than 21 million people.

After the attack, Ukraine denied any involvement, emphasizing its ongoing conflict with Russia and distancing itself from the tragic events in Moscow.

In turn, the White House also refuted any suggestion of Ukrainian responsibility, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

The US Embassy in Moscow had previously issued a warning about potential extremist threats targeting large gatherings in the city.

Still, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby clarified that "this alert was unrelated to the attack at Crocus City Hall."

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a statement, while the Russian Foreign Ministry described the incident as a "bloody terrorist attack."